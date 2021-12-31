Scrum-half John Cooney, and fullback Will Addison have committed their futures to Ulster by signing new deals.

Both players had been out of contract at the end of the current season.

Ulster have also announced the signing of flanker Sean Reffell from Saracens. He’ll move to the Kingspan Stadium in the summer.

The 23-year-old is a former England Under-20 international but is Irish qualified.

Reffell holds the Saracens record for most tackles in a game, with 39 tackles made in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final versus Worcester in 2019 and was named their Young Player of the Year last season.

Sean Reffell (carrying the ball) will join Ulster in the summer Credit: PA

“John is a valued member of our squad, who continues to play a central role in the team, both on and off the field. It is great that he has bought into our ambitions for the future, and his experience and skills will play an important role in helping us to achieve those,” said Head Coach Dan McFarland.

“I am also delighted that Will is remaining with us, and I look forward to seeing him back out on the field soon. Will has been extremely unlucky with injury recently, but with his play-making abilities and versatility, he is set to continue to make an impact for Ulster in the time ahead.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sean to the province next summer. With an already impressive track-record for Saracens, he will be a great fit alongside some real quality in our back row, and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad.”