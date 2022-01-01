Three people have died in a two-car crash in Ireland on New Year's Eve.

Three children were rushed to hospital for treatment following the collision in County Meath.

Gardai say two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm.

The driver and passenger – both in their 20s – in one of the cars and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed.

Three children were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who is understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardai were appealing for witnesses to the crash as the probe continued on New Year's Day.

The force said officers completed a forensic examination of the scene, investigations are ongoing.