Donaldson accuses Twitter of 'failing to act' over tweet sent to Dodds

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accused Twitter of failing to act after an account targeted the party's Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds.

The PSNI confirmed that a tweet sent to the former economy minister was reported to police and is being investigated.

The post had been widely condemned online.

In a statement on Sunday, Sir Jeffrey said: "Despite the launch of a police investigation and universal condemnation, it seems Twitter is unwilling to take the action necessary against those who are fueled by hatred.

"What is even more shocking, is Twitter have responded to say after reviewing the information they did not find a violation of their rules.

"Twitter must explain why they view these vile and depraved tweets as acceptable.

"The current self-regulation procedures by social media companies are not fit for purpose and empowers the continuation of online abuse.

"Time must now be called on those who use online platforms to relentlessly abuse others and on the failures by social media companies to properly protect users from these cowardly attacks."

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne tweeted that police had "received a report of offensive comments made towards an individual on social media".

He added: "We take incidents of this nature very seriously. We have spoken with her and our inquiries are continuing."