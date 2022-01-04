Play video

The victim of a 'shocking' fatal stabbing in broad daylight in Downpatrick has been named locally as Aidan Mann.

The 28-year-old was a respected tattoo artist based at a studio in Newtownards, who was killed in a stabbing in the town centre, at around 11am on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have opened a murder probe. They are also appealing to the public not to view or share a video of the incident which is circulating on social media.

Colleagues and friends of Aidan, who was also known as Zen, took to social media to pay tribute to them.

One post reads: "The world lost one of the best artists and human beings I know."

The friend added they "looked up to" Aidan, who mentored them and everyone else in the studio.

Aidan was described as a "best friend and a member of our family."

Others responded saying Aidan was "passionate" about their work.

The PSNI's major investigation team is investigating.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell appealed for information.

This was the second knife incident in a matter of days in Downpatrick, after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in the leg in the early hours of Saturday. Both incidents were unrelated.

SDLP MLA for South Down Colin McGrath expressed his alarm at the incidents, and described the attacks as 'appalling'.

He added: "I would like to utterly condemn those who perpetrated these terrible crimes. There is absolutely no place for knife crime in our community and those responsible should feel the full weight of the law.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family at this time and I would encourage anyone with any further information about this stabbing to come forward to the police as soon as possible."