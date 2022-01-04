Crusaders beat Cliftonville in North Belfast Derby at Solitude

Cliftonville were denied the chance to move to the top of the Irish Premiership table by rivals Crusaders who ran out 2-0 winners at a bitterly cold Solitude.

After a cagey opening to the game, Paul Heatley was on hand to fire the visitors into the lead from inside the box.

Stephen Baxter's side doubled their lead when Ben Kennedy took advantage of a Luke McNicholas mistake to head home from close range in the 63rd minute.

The result leaves Cliftonville in second place, two points behind league leaders Linfield while Crusaders remain in fifth place, two points behind Larne.