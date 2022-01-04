DUP MLA calls on Social Media companies to deal with online trolls

Play video

DUP MLA Diane Dodds believes it is time for the government to introduce legislation in order to combat abuse online.

Dodds was targeted by an anonymous account mocking the death of her young son Andrew who had spina bifida.

The 63-year-old spent the morning at her constituency office giving a statement to the police.

The MLA for Upper Bann says she has been amazed by the kind wishes and messages she has received since being the victim of online abuse at the weekend.