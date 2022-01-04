Four-day figures confirm 30,423 Covid-19 cases and 15 Covid-19 related deaths
The Department of Health has reported 15 further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.
The figures also show that a further 30,423 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since the 30th of December.
The latest figures mean the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic sits at 2995.
On Tuesday there were 348 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Northern Ireland.
As of Tuesday 3,530,777 vaccines had been ministered in Northern Ireland, 814,363 of those have been booster vaccines.