Heinrich Malan to become Ireland men's cricket Head Coach

Henrich Malan has been named as Ireland men's next Head Coach.

The South African will takeover from Graham Ford who stepped down in December after four years in charge.

The 40-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Cricket Ireland and will take up the position.

Malan said, " It's very humbling and a huge honour to be appointed Head Coach of the Ireland Men's team. We have an exciting squad that has demonstrated that they have the ability to compete with the best players around the world.

"It is an exciting challenge and something that we as a family, are really looking forward to." he added.

High performance director of Cricket Ireland, Richard Holdsworth said," We are delighted to have secured Henreich as men's Head Coach and look forward to working with him in taking the international men's side forward during what will be an extremely busy perfiod for the squad."

Ireland are currently preparing for a three day ODI series against West Indies which is scheduled to begin on Saturday in Jamaica.