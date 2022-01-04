Linfield defender signs for Sunderland

Sunderland have announced the signing of Linfield defender Trai Hume on a four-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international has had an impressive first half of the season with Irish Premiership champions Linfield, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Hume said:" It feels amazing to be here at this massive club and I can't wait to get out there infront of fans with my new team-mates."

I've played over 50 games in the Irish league and I think that will help e settle in, but this is the right time for me to test myself in a new environment and this is the right club.

He added:" Sunderland are aiming for bigger and better things and I can't wait to get going."

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said:" We have been tracking Trai since the summer window and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland."

Hume follows Linfield striker Callum Marshall into full-time football after the the 17-year-old signed for English Premier League side West Ham United.