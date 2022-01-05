Play video

A County Down man appeared in court has appeared in court charged with 28-year-old tattoo artist Aidan Mann's murder.

Newtownards Court heard that 36-year-old Barry Donnelly “has made admissions at interview and has expressed remorse for his actions”

Appearing at court by videolink from police custody, Donnelly spoke only to confirm that he understood the two charges against him and that he could see and hear the court.

Donnelly is accused of the murder of Aidan's murder and possessing “two large kitchen knives” in public, close to his home on Church Street in Downpatrick, on Monday January 3.

The talented tattoo artist, also known as Zen Black, was attacked on Church Street at about 11:00am on Monday and although given treatment by paramedics at the scene they sadly died.

Donnelly was arrested at the scene.

In court on Wednesday, a Detective Inspector gave evidence that she believed she could connect Donnelly to the murder.

Defence solicitor Rosie Fitzpatrick revealed that Donnelly “has made admissions at interview and has expressed remorse for his actions,” adding that he had given no instructions to ask for bail.

District Judge Mark Hamill remanded Donnelly into custody and adjourned the case to 27 January.