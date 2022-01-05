A man has sustained a gunshot wound to the leg after a number of shots were fired through the front door of his house in the Finvola Park area of Dungiven on Tuesday evening. The man is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald condemned the attack, she said:

“There is absolutely no place for guns in our communities; local people are shocked at this reckless and irresponsible attack.

"Those responsible for this attack have nothing to offer and they need to end these futile acts immediately.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police.”

Police are appealing to any members of the public to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1545 04/01/22