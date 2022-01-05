PCR test not needed if lateral flow positive as 1m rapid kits arrive in NI

Play video

More than one million rapid lateral flow tests have arrived in Northern Ireland in the past 48 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It comes as it was confirmed those testing positive with a lateral flow no longer need to get a secondary PCR test.

Wednesday saw another 7,133 positive tests and three deaths linked to the disease. The death toll has risen to 2,998.

Officials have said given the demand for testing, the true figure could be much higher.

There have been over 50,000 new cases in the past seven days and almost 430,000 since testing began.

Hospitals continue to be stretched. Capacity is at 108% with eight over capacity. There are 263 more people in hospital than the system can cope with.

There is an outbreak at 168 care homes.

Those testing positive with a lateral flow need to immediately isolate. They should do so for a minimum seven days with negative tests needed on days six and seven. Fully vaccinated individuals notified as a close contact are advised to test daily for 10 days.

The Department of Health said the removal of confirmatory PCR testing was temporary given the high case numbers and those finding they have the disease should report it.

There is currently very high demand for lateral flow tests across Northern Ireland, but officials have stressed there is no shortage of tests.

Rapid lateral flow tests are available from more than 580 sites across Northern Ireland, including over 500 community pharmacies.

Community pharmacies are replenished regularly and additional deliveries are being made. Tests are also available to order online.

Programme director Matt Wills said: “I would ask everyone to be patient and keep trying if they are unable to access tests immediately. We know the Omicron variant spreads rapidly and lateral flow tests are an extremely effective way to reduce transmission.

"Regular testing will help to reduce pressure on our health and social care services, and protect the people close to us."

Mr Wills also urged the public to carefully follow the instructions when they take a test as a number of different tests are now in use across Northern Ireland.

He added: “There are now several different types of lateral flow devices in use across Northern Ireland. It’s vital that anyone using them closely follows the instructions in their test kits. All the tests currently in circulation have been proven to accurately detect the new Omicron variant."

"There are other small differences too so it’s really important to check the instructions as you complete the test."

The ACON and Orient Gene tests are nasal only tests, meaning a throat swab is not required.

The result is ready after just 15 minutes but the result may be inaccurate if read after 30 minutes.

Under the latest guidance, anyone who is attending an event or social gathering should take a test before they go. It is also important to test before visiting someone who is older or more vulnerable. Regular twice weekly testing is also encouraged.

Matt Wills concluded: "Please keep making safer choices and follow the latest guidance even if your test result is negative. The test isn’t over until you have reported your result online, and you must self-isolate if your lateral flow test is positive."