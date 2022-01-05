Priest's road warning after young men killed in Northern Ireland crash horror

Play video

A Co Tyrone priest who carried out the funeral of one of the young men killed in a crash on the A5 outside Omagh, has warned it is only a matter of time before there's another death and another family left devastated, if changes to the road aren't made.

Peter Finnegan, 21, from Clogher, and 20-year-olds Peter McNamee, from Garvaghey, and Nathan Corrigan, from Sixmilecross, were killed in the crash at Garvaghey, near Ballygawley on Monday, 27 December.

A fourth man remains in hospital. Father Michael O'Dwyer says he does not want the men to become just another statistic.

"It's the human loss," he told UTV.

He said he was in the home of Nathan Corrigan's parents when his work clothes were returned to his mother and father.

"He was a welder, so there was the smell of oil and different things and his helmet and his clothes that he wore," he said.

"That was a very awful moment just to see his mother and father just breakdown... that was the smell of their son."

Thursday would have been Nathan's 21st birthday. The priest said the families were struggling to come to terms with their grief.

Father O'Dwyer urged that the deaths should not just become another statistic and said changes had to be made to the road in order to prevent further tragedy.

"The community have tried to get some lighting or ramps, just to slow traffic down," he said.

"Then there was to be a bypass. Then there would not be all this traffic on a road I call 'our front street'. It is a very busy road for us."

The priest said without change, tragedy would be almost inevitable.