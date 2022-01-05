Queen's Jubilee tree sparks political row

Play video

A political row has broken out centred on the planting of a tree at Stormont to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee later this year. Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy was accused of blocking the move on ideological grounds. The DUP's Sammy Wilson MP said when he held the post of finance minister he reluctantly allowed a GAA commemoration to take place despite reservations but that Conor Murphy was abusing his position by not allowing this tree and a rose bush to be planted at Stormont to mark Northern Ireland's centenary last year. Claims Conor Murphy rejects.

"He has refused, purely I assume on the basis that as a Republican he doesn't like the Queen and he didn't like Northern Ireland", he said. "So therefore he is not going to allow any recognition..." In a statement Sinn Féin said that Conor Murphy is simply following the long established practice in relation to the use of the Stormont Estate which prohibits the installation of memorial plaques and benches. Trees can be planted, but only for international events.

Sinn Fein say if the political parties want to bring forward a new and agreed approach, Mr Murphy will be happy to consider it.