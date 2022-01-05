Translink announces timetable changes to cope with staff shortages

Translink has announced details of timetable changes to be implemented from Monday 10th January in response to reduced passenger numbers.

The move follows the NI Executive regulations and guidance on essential travel and will allow for contingency plans to be implemented to mitigate against increasing levels of Covid-induced absence. The company says that will give passengers a level of certainty to plan their bus and rail services with confidence.

Full details of the new timetables are available on Translink’s website and journey planner www.translink.co.uk

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations said; “The revised timetables allow us to maintain service levels, prioritising school and peak time services and ensuring overall geographic coverage of the network is retained to enable people to continue to travel safely.

“We would remind everyone that you must, by law, wear a face covering on public transport. The NI Executive recently announced changes to the regulations regarding exemptions and it will be important for everyone to familiarise themselves with changes to the legislation.

“We also encourage everyone to practice good hand hygiene, keep windows open where possible on board, socially distance when possible and use contactless payments to minimise interaction, so together, we can keep everyone safe and limit the spread of the virus.

Customers are being asked to familiarise themselves with the latest changes to their specific services in case they need to adapt their usual travel plans. They can do so by using the Journey planner or visiting the website www.translink.co.uk or calling the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.