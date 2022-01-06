'Additional checks' led to Belfast International security operation

An EasyJet flight from Belfast to Edinburgh was delayed due to additional security checks by airport authorities at Belfast International Airport on Thursday.

The flight has since departed without issue.

In a statement, EasyJet confirmed the delay: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY481 from Belfast to Edinburgh this morning was delayed on departure due to additional security checks by the airport authorities, as a precaution only.

"The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding.”