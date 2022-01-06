Play video

Glentoran captain Jessica Foy has become the first paid female player with a football club in Northern Ireland.

The left back, who made a surprise return to the international women's squad last October, has made history by signing the professional contract.

It caps a whirlwind few months which also saw Jessica lead Glentoran to a hat-trick of trophy successes, including retaining the Irish Cup.

"For us to now be professional in the domestic leagues is something we've been striving for in the past couple of years," she told UTV.

"To finally get there and be on the first stepping stone in what we hope is going to be a long plan for us is just phenomenal."