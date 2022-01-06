No new coronavirus restrictions agreed by Stormont Executive

Play video

Stormont ministers have agreed no new coronavirus restrictions following a meeting of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Speaking after the Executive meeting, First Minister Paul Givan said: "No further restrictions are necessary at this time.

"We're not seeing the increases in this wave as we did have in previous waves and that is as a result of the vaccination programme that we've been rolling out, it is due to the booster jab - now with over 850,000 people have been jabbed.

"During December I said that we needed to build our defenses to get greater levels of immunity before this wave hit us and no we're seeing the benefit of all of that work.

"Because people have went out and got their jab, they're following the public health advice, the Executive hasn't had to take those kind of measures which were necessary over a year ago and we're in a much better place now."

Mr Givan did warn, however, that the health service continues to face pressures and that "we have a challenging period ahead of us over the next number of weeks."

Northern Ireland has been hit with record numbers of cases of the virus due to the Omicron variant.

The case numbers have sparked staff shortages, with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service saying a quarter of its staff are unavailable to work.

Testing capacity has also come under pressure.

Earlier this week, it was announced that, as a temporary measure, positive lateral flow tests will not need to be confirmed with a PCR test.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has announced that pre-departure Covid tests for travellers arriving in Northern Ireland will be scrapped.

From 4am on Friday, fully vaccinated passengers and under-18s will no longer need to take a pre-departure test or self-isolate on arrival.

Fully vaccinated passengers still need to complete a passenger locator form and take a test on or before day two of their arrival.

From Sunday, this can be either a lateral flow or PCR test.

Anyone with a positive lateral flow test will be required to book a free confirmatory PCR test and isolate. If the PCR is negative, the isolation period can end.

The announcement follows a similar move in England.

It comes as the Stormont Assembly is to be recalled early from its Christmas break to discuss concerns about safety in schools following a rise in Omicron cases.

Sinn Fein had issued the recall notice, and Speaker Alex Maskey has confirmed MLAs will meet on Monday after 30 signatures were received.

MLAs will debate a motion that expresses support for keeping schools open, but "expresses serious concern at the lack of planning by the Minister of Education (Michelle McIlveen) to ensure the safe reopening of schools in the context of the increased transmissibility of the Omicron Covid-19 variant".

The motion calls on the minister to "urgently develop a plan that puts the safety of pupils and staff first, through the installation of air monitoring and air filtration devices in all classrooms, and addresses the staffing pressures facing the education system by utilising and deploying additional teaching capacity to keep schools open and safe".