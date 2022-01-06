On the front line: Staff under pressure at one of NI's busiest hospital wards

Play video

As pressures on Northern Ireland's health service continue to mount, UTV goes behind the scenes with frontline staff at Antrim Area Hospital.

After another long and difficult night, morning brings no let-up for the staff at Antrim Area Hospital.

They arrive at 8.30am for their early morning briefing, with the focus very much on getting as many well patients discharged as possible to free up beds for those who are acutely ill.

"There are 450 patients today across all of our hospitals who are complex delays," said Wendy McGowan, director of operations at the Northern Trust.

"And 150 of those are waiting more than 48 hours to get home, and when you balance that with people who are waiting admission in Northern Ireland this morning, that's 240 people.

"What we need to do is make sure people get home safely and timely, and the way the system is under so much pressure at the moment, that's not happening."

At 8.45am, staff head back to the wards where their teams are struggling with significant staff shortages.

Thousands of health staff across all trusts are currently absent due to Covid-19.

"We know that we haven't hit the peak of this particular wave yet, but the greatest concern we have currently is the level of staff absence," said Ms McGowan.

At 11am, almost 30 patients are waiting in the emergency department for a hospital bed to become free.

Staff are working extremely hard to try and access domiciliary care packages for those inpatients who are well enough to go home.

However, this is proving difficult due to strain within the homecare sector - something all health trusts in Northern Ireland are experiencing.

"That's simply not available, it's not going to be available in the foreseeable future, so we are going to have to ask those patients to move to a step-down bed in the community," Ms McGowan said.

There are fewer Covid-19 patients in hospital now than there were at this time last year.

But it's a mixture of winter illnesses, the virus and high staff absences that have placed all trusts on high alert, standing ready to press the button on emergency planning.