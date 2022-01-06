Thundersnow warning for Northern Ireland

Cold weather warnings are in place over parts of Northern Ireland, with thundersnow also on the forecast.

The Met Office says sleet, hail and snow showers can be expected on Thursday night and Friday morning, and may lead to some disruption to travel.

A yellow warning for snow and ice comes into effect from 8pm and lasts until 11am.

Parts of Northern Ireland are also expected to see thundersnow, which the Met Office says is "essentially a thunderstorm in cold weather".

It says winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a small chance of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in the northwest.