Travel agents welcome change to international testing rules

Travel agents say the easing of rules around testing for passengers arriving into Northern Ireland is a "game-changer" for the industry.

It has been confirmed that from 4am on Friday, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to take a pre-departure test or self-isolate on arrival.

Sanda Corkin from Oasis Travel said the Health Deparment's announcement has already led to additional calls and inquiries.

"January is traditionally one of our busiest months of the year and this news should bring a surge in business," she told UTV.

The department says fully vaccinated passengers are still required to complete a passenger locator form and take a test on or before day two of their arrival.

It says from Sunday 9 January, this can be either a lateral flow or PCR test.

However it says NHS Test and Trace tests cannot be used for international travel, lateral flow tests for this purpose must be purchased from a private provider.

The department says anyone with a positive lateral flow test will be required to book a free confirmatory PCR test and isolate.

It says If the subsequent mandatory confirmatory PCR is negative, then the isolation period can end.

Individuals who are not deemed as fully vaccinated are required to complete a passenger locator form, take a pre-departure test, have booked a PCR day 2 and day 8 test package and complete 10 days self-isolation, the department said.