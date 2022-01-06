UK and Ireland urged to bid for Euro 2028 and ditch World Cup 'vanity project'

The UK and Republic of Ireland should abandon their bid for the 2030 World Cup and focus on Euro 2028, according to the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

Julian Knight MP described World Cup 2030 as a "vanity project", but said hosting Euro 2028 was an "achievable target".

It comes after the Times reported on Wednesday that the five associations were poised to scrap their plans to bid for the centenary World Cup.

Association leaders are reported to have been told a World Cup bid would be less likely to succeed because of political deal-making at FIFA, and that a Euros bid would be a better bet.

Mr Knight welcomed the reports, although he felt it was England's international reputation which would have been most likely to scupper any chance of success.

"Everyone knows that the furore over a World Cup bid is a giant, expensive vanity project," he told the PA news agency.

"It's sad as we are ideally suited to hosting a tournament, but we have huge reputation problems in the international game.

"So it's best to aim our sights at something achievable, drop the 'we are the home of football' malarkey, reform our domestic game and focus on winning and delivering a really great Euros."

Knight described the idea of a World Cup bid as "utter nonsense" during a committee hearing involving Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston in November last year, after bids to host the 2006 and 2018 World Cups had ended in failure.

At that time, Huddleston said he did not agree with Knight, arguing the FIFA administration - and bidding process - was now very different compared to how it looked at the time of those previous bids.

Huddleston also said at the time that he did not feel the disorder at Wembley on the day of the Euro 2020 final last July had "put the kibosh" on the UK and Ireland's chances of hosting another major tournament in the near future.

UEFA announced last year that parties interested in hosting Euro 2028 need to confirm that interest by 23 March, with the bidders to be announced on 5 April.