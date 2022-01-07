Disruption warning as snow falls across Northern Ireland

Play video

Snow ploughs were out and drivers urged to exercise caution as many parts of Northern Ireland were hit by snow on Friday morning.

There were reports of snow across many areas, however, it was higher ground and parts of the north and west which saw the worst.

Police and transport officials urged caution on the roads and gritters were out across main routes.

A yellow weather warning was put in place until 11am on Friday with 'thundersnow' forecast.

For the rest of Friday wintry showers are expected before drying out in the afternoon. Temperatures could hit a maximum of 5 degrees.

Friday evening will see the mercury drop and rain coming in from the west.

Saturday will see drier, brighter weather during the morning with sunny spells.

Scattered showers will follow in the afternoon along with fresh or strong westerly winds. A milder day. Maximum temperature 9 degrees. The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday will see cloudy, showery start to Sunday, becoming drier and brighter in afternoon.

Band of rain crossing all parts on Monday with strong southwest winds. Sunny spells and scattered showers following on Tuesday.