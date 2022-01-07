Play video

It is “almost impossible” to provide a safe service at Altnagelvin Hospital due to current pressures, a senior emergency department doctor has said.

Winter illness, Covid-19 and staff absences due to illness of self-isolation are causing extreme strain at the A&E at the Londonderry hospital.

"We are under the most pressure that I can recall. We simply don't have the people to deliver the care," Dr Paul Baylis told UTV News.

Three decades on the frontline and Dr Paul Baylis has never witnessed scenes like those he is seeing inside Altnagelvin Hospital. Almost 20% of staff there are currently absent.

"We have 28 cubicles in the emergency department, frequently off and on across the years we've been full but now we're full with up to 40 patients waiting for beds in the emergency department.

Dr Paul Baylis is a leading emergency department consultant.

These challenges are reflected across all health trusts.

Dr Baylis continued: "These are sick people, decisions have been made to admit them, treatment has been started, they cannot move out of emergency into the wards, because the wards are rammed and we're trying desperately to provide what services we can, often sitting on chairs in corridors with curtains erected around them.

The quality of care is way, way down on what we would hope to deliver. Dr Paul Baylis

A lack of community carers is also having a knock on effect on hospital capacity, as medically fit patients are unable to be discharged home without support.

Emergency recruitment is now underway to increase the domiciliary care workforce after the Health Minister announced a support package in November.

But it could be at least another month before the system begins flowing again.

A shortage in the care system is adding to pressures in hospitals.

"You won't see those carers hit the ground probably for another three or four weeks so therefore the capacity hasn't really increased drastically,” Ryan Williams from Connected Health commented.

“But that capacity should go quite steadily over the next four to six weeks when those carers get out on the ground. I can assure everyone that we’re all doing our very best to get this capacity out on the ground as quickly as possible.

The plea continues to the public to help ease the strain by getting vaccinated.

Dr Baylis said: “The sick people that are coming in with Covid, that are now the vast majority, either haven't got the full booster, two course of two vaccinations plus a booster or haven't bothered to get a vaccine in the first place, these are the patients that are coming to the emergency department, these are the patients that are going to the wards and God forbid, intensive care and perhaps not coming out of intensive care.”