High Street Voucher generates £135 million boost to local economy

WATCH: Full report by UTV Reporter Peter Moor:

The High Street voucher scheme generated a boost of at least £135 million for the local economy, with over 1.4 million cards dispatched.

The information was released as the deadline expired for people who had struggled to activate their voucher.

Despite the deadline extension, there were reports that some public were still struggling to use their £100 voucher.

That led to calls from some politicians for the deadline to once again be extended.

However, in a statement the Department for the Economy said:

"While over 99.5% of eligible applicants received their cards before the scheme ended and encountered no issue with their card, a small proportion of the population did not receive their Spend Local Cards or experienced problems activating or using their cards.

"Further detailed information and analysis – including the final verified spend figure – will be published after the scheme has closed for all participants.

With the scheme having come to a close, local businesses have welcomed the initiative, calling it a "lifeline" for them.

"It was very quiet at a period of time," said Nayem Samad, who opened Caffe Zaza in East Belfast in February 2020 just before the first coronavirus lockdown.

Nayem Samad, Caffe Zaza Credit: UTV

"As soon as the voucher came into play, you just saw town was heaving, Belfast, Ballyhackamore was really busy.

"My regular customers coming in and saying I want to spend this money on you so it was a really nice gesture to be honest.

"I was extremely happy and I thought this is actually a really good incentive."

"It helped our business a lot," commented Jay Adams from Corries Farm Butcher.

Jay Adams, Corries Farm Butcher` Credit: UTV

"We got a lot of new customers in and we have a lot of customers who are already with us spending the whole £100 and it has helped a lot."

"December is very much the harvest month for the retail industry," explained Roger Pollen from the Federation of Small Businesses.

Roger Pollen, Federation of Small Businesses Credit: UTV

"The voucher came along at exactly the right time to make sure people re-engaged with their shops and that the harvest was good and plentiful.

"It helps to sustain businesses throughout the cold months of January and February," he added.