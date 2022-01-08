Man charged after suspected cannabis factory found in Omagh

A 32 year old man has been charged in with a number of drug offencess.

It comes after a suspected cannabis factory was found in Omagh on Friday afternoon.

Police seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £60,000 as part of the raid on a property in the area.

He has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link.

Some of the plants seized from the property in Omagh. Credit: PSNI

Speaking about the drugs haul, Chief Inspector Hoy said:

“We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1006 of 07/01/22. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”