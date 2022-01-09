Man arrested over Mark Hall murder released

A 65-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall in Belfast has been released.

Mr Hall, 31, was shot through the window of his family's west Belfast home last month.

The 65-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on Sunday and taken to a custody suite for questioning on suspicion of a number of offences including murder and attempted murder.

He was released on police bail pending further investigation.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed to anyone who was in the St James or Rodney Drive area on Saturday December 18 and who witnessed any suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21.

Mr Hall has been described as known to police prior to his killing.