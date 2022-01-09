Gardaí contacted by PSNI over abusive tweet sent to Diane Dodds

The PSNI has reportedly contacted gardaí in connection with an abusive tweet targeting the DUP politician Diane Dodds.

The PSNI's Cyber Crime Unit is thought to have identified the account holder who sent the tweet and believe they live in the Republic of Ireland, according to RTÉ News.

Mrs Dodds was targeted on December 31 after posting a new year’s message to her followers.

An anonymous user replied with an abusive response by making reference to her dead son Andrew.

Andrew was born with spina bifida and died in 1998 just before his ninth birthday. The account which posted the tweet has since been suspended, according to a message received by those who lodged complaints about the account.

Speaking earlier in the week, The MLA for Upper Bann said she has been amazed by the kind wishes and messages she has received since being the victim of online abuse.