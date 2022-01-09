Two more Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland

Two more Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland

It comes on top of the five coronavirus related deaths that were reported here on Saturday.

The Department of Health has now recorded 3,009 fatalities in relation to the virus.

Another 3,760 positive cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed by the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the head of the Irish Health Service Executive in the Republic has warned that the system is under stress.

Paul Reid was speaking as another 21,384 positive cases of Covid-19 were notified on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, there were 984 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.

Mr Reid tweeted that the health service is under stress, but there is "always room for optimism".

"Booster vaccines are giving greater protection. Public's actions are mitigating impacts. ICU cases holding stable.

Evidence of less severity, but 984 hospitalised. Nobody is hospitalised for mild illness," he tweeted.

Saturday saw a new record daily case number set, with 26,122 new cases confirmed.

The previous daily high of 23,817 was notified on January 6 as Ireland heads towards the expected peak of the Omicron surge.