The Northern Ireland Assembly is being recalled on Monday to discuss the return of children to schools.

It follows a motion from Sinn Féin, backed by the SDLP and Alliance Party.

Thousands of children returned to school last week, but as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise, questions have been raised over safety in the classroom.

Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young has warned a "substantial number" of children are likely to contract Covid-19.

Belfast Model School for Girls and Mercy College have both announced that some year groups will return to remote learning for a number of days due to staff shortages.

In recent weeks teaching unions have warned that schools would face tough decisions while trying to maintain as much face-to-face learning as possible.

The Assembly recall petition was put forward by Pat Sheehan MLA.

It calls on calls on the education minister to "urgently develop a plan that puts the safety of pupils and staff first, through the installation of air monitoring and air filtration devices in all classrooms, and addresses the staffing pressures facing the education system by utilizing and deploying additional teaching capacity to keep schools open and safe".

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said ventilation systems will come at a cost and called on the finance minister to commit to funding the equipment.

Meanwhile the Education Department says it has "put in place mitigations to protect schools and minimise transmission" and "will continue to monitor the situation closely".