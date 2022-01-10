A further six people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has reported.

Another 2,706 positive cases of the virus were also notified.

On Monday morning, there were 387 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 31 in intensive care.

Northern Ireland has the highest rate of any nation in the United Kingdom, with 2,905.1 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 4, according to UK Government data.

This is the highest rate since mass testing began in the UK in summer 2020.

Northern Ireland is set to reach the peak of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the next couple of weeks, the chief medical officer has indicated.

Sir Michael McBride said case numbers will “increasingly become a less reliable indicator” of how extensive the epidemic in this wave is.

He also said Omicron will likely not be the last Covid-19 variant to emerge.

He said: "Variants will always arise. This is not the last variant that we have seen, there will be variants after Omicron, we have still, unfortunately, more letters in the Greek alphabet which we will use as those become detected, but what we can say is that increasingly our immune system is in a much better place, our immune system wins in the end and it wins particularly when we tip the balance in its favour and that means all of us getting the vaccine, all of us getting our booster vaccine.

"What we have seen time and time again - even though the pressure is on the virus to mutate, to become more transmissible, to escape from the vaccines - time and time again, we have seen the vaccines that we have still offer very good protection against severe disease and hospitalisation, and that's important."

Sir Michael McBride said there had been a huge surge of people coming forward for vaccination before Christmas, but there has been a significant slowdown since Christmas Eve.

"We have seen that right across the United Kingdom as people deferred getting their booster jab over the holiday period, but now we're back, holidays are behind us, it's really important that people don't rely on two jabs to give them protection," he said.

"We now know that three jabs are necessary to protect against severe disease, including reducing the risk of hospitalisation, so don't sit at home and worry about Covid and Omicron - if you've your first dose, your second dose, the best thing you can do to keep you out of hospital is to get your booster dose."