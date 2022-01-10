Donaldson demands timeline from Government on its protocol pledges

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has asked the Government to set out a plan of how it intends to deliver imminently on the protocol measures outlined in its Command Paper.

Sir Jeffrey was speaking after meeting with the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss ahead of the latest round of talks between the EU and UK Government.

Sir Jeffrey said he told the Foreign Secretary that Northern Ireland "cannot continue to be held prisoner" by the current arrangements.

"We have indicated to Ms Truss that Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom internal market must be restored so that there are no checks for goods travelling from Great Britain and staying within Northern Ireland. That must be guaranteed by the UK Government," he said.

"Following the meeting we have asked the Government to set out a plan of how they intend to deliver imminently on their Command Paper."

"The UK Government must also indicate a timetable as to when and how these restored arrangements for Northern Ireland will be brought about."

Sinn Féin leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill also held a virtual meeting with Ms Truss.

Michelle O'Neill said solutions need to be found to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work. "I think it is reckless to continue to talk about triggering Article 16 whenever that will not suspend the protocol," she added.

"What we need are solutions, what we need is to find practical ways to make the protocol work.

"All efforts should be focused on building on the momentum which was achieved before Christmas with the medicines issue that was resolved.

"Now bring that same sense of urgency and momentum into the outstanding issues which remain."

Ms O'Neill said she did not believe the UK Government policy on the protocol had changed after Liz Truss replaced Lord Frost as head of the negotiations.

She said: "It is a change of the person at the helm, but I think the Tory policy is the policy.

"What the majority of people here want, what the business community want, is certainty and stability."

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had earlier indicated he has "paused" the threat to collapse Northern Ireland's power-sharing institutions by pulling his ministers out of the Executive.

It comes as talks are continuing between the UK and EU over the Protocol, which is fiercely opposed by unionists.

They regard the slew of checks at Northern Ireland’s ports while the region effectively remains within the EU single market, to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, as instead constituting a border in the Irish Sea.

Ms Truss said she will suggest “constructive proposals” to her EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, during talks on Thursday.

But she said she is “willing” to invoke Article 16, which would suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, if a deal cannot be struck.