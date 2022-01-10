Donaldson threat to withdraw ministers 'paused' ahead of Protocol talks

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has indicated he has "paused" the threat to collapse Northern Ireland's power-sharing institutions by pulling his ministers out of the Executive.

He was speaking ahead of a crunch meeting with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss over the Northern Ireland Protocol on Monday.

Sir Jeffrey said he welcomes a pledge by Ms Truss to suspend parts of the post-Brexit deal if agreement cannot be reached with the European Union.

He said he wants to see "words matched by action".

"We want these negotiations to succeed, that's why I have paused the actions that I had proposed," the DUP leader told the BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.

Sinn Féin leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill are also due to hold a virtual meeting with Ms Truss on Monday.

Ms McDonald has described the DUP threat to remove Executive ministers as "irresponsible".

It comes as talks are continuing between the UK and EU over the Protocol, which is fiercely opposed by unionists.

They regard the slew of checks at Northern Ireland’s ports while the region effectively remains within the EU single market, to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, as instead constituting a border in the Irish Sea.

Ms Truss said she will suggest “constructive proposals” to her EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, during talks on Thursday.

But she said she is “willing” to invoke Article 16, which would suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, if a deal cannot be struck.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he believes Ms Truss has brought "a renewed focus" to the talks since replacing Lord Frost as the UK's chief negotiator.

"I think she recognises the need to make progress and quickly," he said.