Belfast led the UK's big screen success at a muted Golden Globes awards ceremony.

Sir Kenneth Branagh was awarded best screenplay for a motion picture in the untelevised event.

But Jamie Dornan, who starred in Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film which focused on The Troubles, lost out to The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee for best supporting actor.

The online awards ceremony went untelevised this year with no celebrity guests as the event continues to be the focus of controversy.

It has faced heavy criticism over the past year for diversity issues within its organising body.

The usually star-studded extravaganza was replaced by a virtual event, with periodic updates from the event's website and official social media accounts.

The 79th Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday without a red carpet or official media access.

Dark western The Power Of The Dog and HBO’s Succession triumphed, with three awards each at the subdued ceremony.

Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor for his role in best film winner The Power of the Dog, but lost out to Will Smith.

Crown star Olivia Colman lost out to Nicole Kidman for best actress in a drama film, after being nominated for her role in The Lost Daughter.

HBO’s darkly comic series Succession follows the power struggle within the Roy family, headed by media mogul Logan Roy, who is played by Scottish actor Brian Cox.

Cast members Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook were both individually recognised at this year’s Globes for their performances in the hit series.