Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp hails Tyrone's Conor Bradley's FA Cup debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the performance of Conor Bradley in their 4-1 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

The Co Tyrone teenager, who was part of the starting lineup, set up the Reds' equaliser at Anfield on Sunday evening.

"I'm delighted," Klopp said of Bradley and goalscorer Kaide Gordon. "They are real talents.

"Conor can play - how good he could be and can be in the future? And Kaide obviously, finishing-wise he's an adult, his finishing is really exceptional, but all the rest he is still a kid.

"Playing the position the way he plays, there is so much to improve. But I'm really happy for them."

There was briefly a sniff of an upset when the League One visitors took a 27th-minute lead through Daniel Udoh with their first shot on target.

However, Gordon, who at 17 years and 96 days also became the club's second-youngest all-time scorer after Ben Woodburn, equalised with a composed finish and Fabinho's penalty put them in front just before half-time.

Substitute Roberto Firmino's backheel was his first goal at Anfield since December 2020 with Fabinho sealing their progress to a fourth-round meeting at home to Cardiff by lashing home the last kick of the game.