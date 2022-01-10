Play video

Hundreds of 999 calls are received every day in Northern Ireland and when life hangs in the balance getting there in time couldn't be more critical. Paramedics who have already been facing unprecedented pressure with staff stretched beyond capacity are now warning of possible delays for 999 cases. UTV can reveal that recent waiting time targets, even for the most urgent cases, have been repeatedly missed.

Those include 'category one' calls when someone's life is in imminent danger like if they are in cardiac arrest or have stopped breathing. The usual target for such calls is 8 minutes but from 30th December 2021 to 5th January 2022, that target was missed time and time again. The longest of those waits was 45minutes.

Dr Nigel Ruddell from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service told UTV: "Anybody who suffers a delayed response is at risk of further harm or at risk of dying during those vital minutes.

"I don't at present have any evidence of anyone who has died as a result of delays but nonetheless anybody who is waiting too long for an ambulance to arrive is suffering harm in some shape or form."

The most life-threatening calls are only a small proportion of what our first responders have to deal with. We have been hearing about others who are still seriously ill, also being left waiting for an ambulance for hours on end.

One example Alan Emerson who is terminally ill . He became seriously sick during this pressure period but no ambulance was available for hours. In the end his family were told to drive him to A&E. He is now recovering from sepsis at home.

His son Robin is not surprised by these latest figures he said: " I know with my daughter Georgia where we have had weekly 999 calls before with her seizures, where she stops breathing, every second counts. One minute is the difference between life and death."

"We have been doing a lot of work to prioritise our frontline response and diverting a lot of our resources to supporting frontline response," explained Dr Rudell. "We've been bringing in representatives from the voluntary and the independent ambulance services to help bolster our numbers during this difficult time. But we do appreciate that there are people who will have to wait longer and we apologise for that." So our paramedics must continue to deal with our emergencies while trying to cope with one of their own.