NI private sector 'almost ground to a halt' in December

Northern Ireland's private sector "almost ground to a halt" in December amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to an economic report.

The Ulster Bank survey said a "resurgence" of Covid-19 infections linked to the variant "acted as a headwind for growth throughout the UK" last month.

“Northern Ireland’s underperformance compared to the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland is due to the construction and services sectors," said Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank's chief economist.

"These two sectors saw activity fall in December whereas retailers and manufacturers posted growth.

"Manufacturing was the only sector to report a rise in new orders with retail, services and construction all signaling a drop in incoming work."

He added: “2022 is going to be dominated by three economic themes that were prevalent at the end of last year – slower growth, severe inflationary pressure, and the stop-start disruption associated with Covid.

"This might ease in the second half of the year, however, don’t forget Brexit.

"Whilst we should be over the hump of the pandemic by mid-2022, the same can’t be said for Brexit as some of the current grace periods come to an end in July."