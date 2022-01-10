People who delay getting booster jab are 'gambling with their health'

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has urged people not to rely on the fact they've had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but to come forward and get the booster jab.

Sir Michael McBride said the booster provides "vital additional protection", particularly against hospitalisation, amid a recent rise in cases.

Those delaying getting it are "gambling unnecessarily with their health", he warned.

"When it comes to vaccination, the message is simple - it takes three for the general 16 plus population, and four if you are immunosuppressed," he said.

I would again appeal particularly to all those aged 50 and over to not delay getting boosted. You are at more risk from Covid-19, compared to younger age groups, and you don’t need to gamble unnecessarily with your health. Sir Michael McBride

"Don't just rely on the fact that you have already had two doses. Your booster dose provides vital additional protection, particularly against hospitalisation."

Sir Michael says Northern Ireland is now "in the midst of the expected 'Omicron surge' of Covid-19".

Over the weekend a further 7,000 cases were confirmed and a further seven deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were also notified.

The chief medical officer said the impact of Omicron has been "blunted" by the rollout of the booster vaccination programme in recent weeks.

However, he added: "We still need more people coming forward for their jabs to keep building up our population's defences."

Booster doses are freely available at locations across Northern Ireland. Those aged 16 and over are eligible provided it is three months since their second dose.

This also applies to children aged 12-15 in a clinical risk group who can receive their boosters via a trust vaccination centre. Anyone who has caught Covid-19 has to wait 28 days after infection - for those under 18 this timescale may vary.

The jab is available at Health Trust vaccination centres, community pharmacies and GPs.