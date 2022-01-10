Rare Breed - A Farming Year returns to UTV for 10th season

Farming families from across Northern Ireland share the ups and downs of their year as Rare Breed returns to UTV.

The tenth season of the hit show, which gives a unique insight into one of our largest and oldest industries, starts on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

In the first episode, viewers get to meet six farmers including 23-year-old Áine Devlin who looks after more than 400 sheep on her family sheep farm in the Mournes.

The family is busy herding their sheep down from the hills to check them before lambing season - a job they couldn’t do without their sheep dogs, Fly and Mist.

“This is my favourite place in the whole world," Áine says as the sheep come down from the picturesque landscape of the mountains.

Series 10 also follows the fortunes of a pig farmer in Limavady, and a newly-engaged couple on their farm in Co Tyrone.

There's a mixture of the traditional and the new, with plenty of familiar faces to Rare Breed catching up with developments on their farms.

Rare Breed – A Farming Year starts on Tuesday 11 January at 7.30pm on UTV.