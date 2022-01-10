Reduced public transport timetable comes into effect

A new public transport timetable will come into effect in Northern Ireland on Monday.

Translink says it is making the move to "maintain service levels" and is prioritising school and peak time services.

It says changes come "in response to reduced passenger numbers" and will allow it to "put in place contingency plans for increasing levels of Covid-19 absence".

Ian Campbell from Translink reminded people to wear face coverings on public transport.

"The Executive recently announced changes to the regulations regarding exemptions and it will be important for everyone to familiarise themselves with changes to the legislation," he said.

“We continue to make our network and services safe with the use of extensive cleaning and sanitising of our vehicles and stations using anti-viral products; putting a wide range of customer communications in place; as well as ensuring our services are well ventilated.

“We also encourage everyone to practice good hand hygiene, keep windows open where possible on board, socially distance when possible and use contactless payments to minimise interaction, so together, we can keep everyone safe and limit the spread of the virus."