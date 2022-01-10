Young couple on frontline of pandemic win big on Ant and Dec's Limitless Win

A Northern Ireland couple is celebrating winning a once-in-a-lifetime prize, after landing half a million pounds on a new ITV show. Midwife Kathryn from Northern Ireland and husband Will, a junior doctor couldn't believe their luck, as they appeared on Ant and Dec's Limitless Win.

It was the show’s first episode on Saturday, and viewers were left holding their breath as the couple gambled £100,000 with only one lifeline left to answer their final question.

They correctly answered the question “July 2022 will mark how many years since Jeff Bezos founded Amazon?” The answer was 28 years, making Amazon the same age as Kathryn.

She described the experience as "just unbelievable."

"We've never been in a studio with all the lights and Ant and Dec and things so the whole thing was just so surreal," she said.

Will added: "we've always given 10% of our salary to charity so this isn't going to be any different. We're going to give away at least £50,000 pounds to charities close to our heart like mental health charities and leukemia research charities. After that we'll take our family on holiday, buy that camper van we've always wanted and then buy a house as well."

After working on the frontline during the pandemic, Kathryn and Will now have half a million reasons to celebrate.