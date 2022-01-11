Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar has begun filming for his new ITV detective drama Ridley.

The Line of Duty star plays the lead role as the charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley - who is retired and now working in a consultancy role.

He resumes his partnership with his former protégé DI Carol Farman - played by The Fall star Bronagh Waugh - who is now in charge of investigations.

When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn.

Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past.

With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will revive his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

Filming for the thriller, co-created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of ITV’s detective drama Vera and Jonathan Fisher, is taking place across Northern England.

Dunbar said production "couldn't be off to a better start" in Lancashire, "despite the wintry weather".

He said: "Everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent.

"Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character’s shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come."

The cast for the ITV joint production with West Road Pictures also includes Time's Terence Maynard, Georgie Glen of The Crown and Call the Midwife and Aidan McArdle, from The Trial of Christine Keeler and The Fall.