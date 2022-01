Play video

Video report by UTV's Barbara McCann

A County Down teenager, who is now based in Los Angeles, is taking the gaming world by storm.

YouTuber Mark McConville is so good at what he does that leading American companies want him to review their videos and games.

The 19-year-old started making videos in 2014 and now has over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube and 44,000 followers on Twitter.