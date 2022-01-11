The South West Acute Hospital in Fermanagh is experiencing unprecedented patient numbers with doctors saying it has never been so bad and some breaking down in tears under the strain.

The facility in Enniskillen has been operating over capacity at the highest level compared to the other hospitals across NI for well over a month.

Almost 900 people showed up at its emergency department in the past seven days.

Staff shortages, Covid-19 and very sick people are contributing to the pressure. Many patients being treated for coronavirus are unvaccinated, or have not had a booster.

882 Patients attending emergency department in past seven days

30% Staff absence

11 Waiting for a bed for 24 hours

Consultant Cardiologist Dr Monica Monaghan told UTV It has never been so bad and she has witnessed consultants in tears. She said the ED was operating more as a medical ward with people on beds in corridors.

She said morale was very low among staff, explaining they struggled with being unable to provide patients with a level of dignity by attending to them in a corridor.

Dr Monanagh says the hospital can’t function in isolation and thanked the area's GPs and staff at the Omagh hospital. Staff are doing the best they can and the doors are open. But those who need emergency urgent care will be seen first.