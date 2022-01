Play video

Larne have retained the County Antrim Shield after a 1-0 win over Linfield at Seaview.

Tomas Cosgrove got the only goal of the game with a bullet header past Chris Johns with 13 minutes of the game remaining.

Larne are only the fourth club since the Second World War to retain the trophy.

Linfield’s misery was compounded by Jordan Stewart being stretchered off late in the game.