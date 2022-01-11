NI business leaders in Protocol talks with Liz Truss

Northern Ireland business leaders have held their first talks with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

They discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol during the virtual meeting on Tuesday.

After the meeting Aodhán Connelly of the NI Retail Consortium tweeted that businesses must be "at the heart of solutions if they are to work".

He said businesses "need stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability".

It comes ahead of Ms Truss's meeting with EU negotiators over the Protocol later this week, and follows her talks with DUP and Sinn Féin leadership on Monday.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for Irish Sea border checks to stop, while Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says the Protocol is "here to stay".