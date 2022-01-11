North West 200 set to return after two-year absence

The North West 200 is set to make its return after a two-year absence.

Race organisers confirmed the event, which hasn't been able to take place due to the pandemic, will be held on the North Coast from 8 to 14 May.

They say it will be the first international road race to take place since action at all the world's leading events came to a halt in March 2020.

"Although the pandemic stopped the race action over the past two seasons, the management team of Coleraine and District Motor Club have been working hard to ensure the structures and support that underpin the North West 200 have remained in place for the day when we would be able make this announcement," said club chairman Stanleigh Murray.

He said the past two years have been "challenging for the sport and the event" but is hoping for a "bigger and more exciting race week" in 2022.