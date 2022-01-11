Protocol talks 'cannot run on indefinitely' - Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol cannot “run on indefinitely”.

The DUP leader met with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday ahead of the latest talks between the UK and EU.

He is calling on the Government to set out a plan of how it intends to deliver imminently on the Protocol measures outlined in its command paper.

“I’ve made clear to the Government that this can’t run on indefinitely,” Sir Jeffrey told View From Stormont.

“We need certainty, businesses need certainty, we need to know what actions the Government are going to take.

“The command paper outlined the kind of actions the Government would implement in the absence of agreement with the EU, and so what I’m calling on the Government to do now is to set out a plan for the implementation of that command paper, in the absence of agreement with the European Union.”

The DUP leader says while he has “paused” his threat to collapse Stormont by withdrawing his party’s ministers from the Executive, “all options remain on the table”.

Sir Jeffrey continued: “I’ve sought to be reasonable, to give time for progress to be made, but I made clear that we really do need to bring this matter to a head.

“What I’m doing is giving time for the Government to make progress, but it has to be meaningful progress, we have to see where this process is going."

Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said her virtual meeting with Liz Truss on Monday had been "constructive".

"What we need to find is pragmatic to solutions to make the Protocol work, because as we all know, the Protocol is here to stay," she said.

"That's always been the message, the Protocol is a negotiated outcome, it's an international agreement and it is here to stay, but there are clearly issues that need to be resolved.

"Those that are engaged in rhetoric, particularly the DUP, around the triggering of Article 16, or that the Protocol is magically going disappear, is completely dishonest, but we need to find pragmatic and reasonable solutions to try and make it work more smoothly."

Liz Truss is due to meet EU chief negotiator Maroš Šefčovič later this week.