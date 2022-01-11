Some of Northern Ireland's mass vaccination centres are to be scaled back as the next phase of the booster roll-out takes shape.

The Health Department says resources will be shifted to localised and mobile clinics, resulting in an increased overall number of clinics.

It says it will focus on locations where take-up for boosters has been lower, and also in "high footfall settings such as shopping centres".

First and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines will also continue to be available.

Vaccination programme head Patricia Donnelly said the centres had played a "vital role" and work best as "high volume hubs when demand is at its peak".

She said: “If these big centres suit you best, now is the best time to go - either for a walk-in jab or by making an appointment.

“Experience tells us that localised clinics are very effective at reaching people who do not come forward straightaway.

"Trusts are therefore starting to shift resources towards local and mobile clinics.

"These will include locations where take-up for boosters has been lower, and also in high footfall settings such as shopping centres. While there will be more clinics, they will generally only be available at a particular location for a limited period of time."

Full details on how to get a vaccination can be found on the Department of Health's website.