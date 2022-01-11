WATCH: DUP's Jim Shannon overcome with emotion in Parliament

Play video

DUP MP Jim Shannon was overcome with emotion as he spoke in Parliament after reports of a drinks party held at Downing Street during the first lockdown.

An email shared exclusively with ITV News provides the first evidence of a party on May 20, 2020, when the rest of the country was banned from meeting more than one other person outdoors.

The email was sent by the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over a hundred employees in Number 10, including the Prime Minister's advisors, speechwriters and door staff.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Strangford MP asked Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis if there would be a “full and complete disclosure” of the investigation into the party.

"In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week, including my mother-in-law, who died alone,” he said.

Mr Shannon struggled to go on with his question before sitting back down.